3 hours ago

Dr Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Education, has called on Colleges of Education to come out with innovative research work that would promote best practices in teaching and learning in the schools.

He said the elevation of Colleges of Education from pre-tertiary to tertiary institutions had some implications for the Colleges, adding, research and professional development had become a key component in the new dispensation.

The Minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education, at the launch of the 75th anniversary of Amedzope Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education in Ho.

It was on the theme; “Restoring the past glory; repositioning AMECO as a strategic partner in quality teacher education delivery in the 21st century.”

Dr Adutwum described the theme as apt and the day worth celebrating to recount the formative years of the College’s numerous achievements and take a look into the future with optimism.

He said the theme was in line with government's policy of creating an enabling environment for teacher education to continue to strive and assured Management of government’s commitment to provide resources for the College to compete favourably with others across the country.

He said government acknowledged the important roles the Church and Alumni played in the development of the College and urged them to continue with the good work.

Dr Adutwum said the government would continue to work with stakeholders to expand infrastructure in Colleges of Education, including; Amedzope E.P College of Education to improve academic work and urged them to take advantage of available opportunities to forge synergies with others to develop programmes and policies to address challenges of the school.

He said the outbreak of Covid-19 has had taught that ICT was critical in education particularly since the delivery of teaching and learning had assumed virtual mode for the past one year, and encouraged Colleges of Education to fully embrace ICT in the delivery of education.

“It is in this recognition that the Government supported all Colleges of Education last year with internet connectivity to three hubs on each campus. College leadership should explore more opportunities to invest in ICT infrastructure to improve education delivery”, he added.