1 hour ago

DHTIK Raises Concerns over Usage of Serbian IP Addresses by Internet Providers in Kosovo

Introduction:

The Kosovo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DhTIK), representing the interests of the country's businesses, has voiced its apprehension regarding the ongoing utilization of Serbian IP addresses by Internet providers in Kosovo.

This alarming practice has resulted in detrimental effects on local businesses and citizens, causing substantial economic losses amounting to millions of euros.

Concerns raised by DHTIK:

DHTIK's response emphasizes the severe implications of this action, highlighting the adverse impact on citizens and local businesses.

A key consequence of the non-regulation of IP addresses on websites in the Albanian language in Kosovo is the display of advertisements in Serbian, while the absence of ads and offers in Albanian creates an imbalanced situation.

This not only poses an inconvenience but also directly affects the revenue generation of businesses, enabling other nations to seize opportunities for online advertising and offers.

Negative consequences for businesses:

The situation outlined by DHTIK poses serious repercussions for businesses in Kosovo, particularly those engaged in online marketing.

For instance, a Kosovar blogger who promotes content in Albanian does not benefit from Serbian ads appearing on their webpage.

This unacceptable scenario can potentially harm their income and devalue their work.

Impact on local businesses and online media:

The communique further reveals that ongoing IP address-related issues have led to significant financial losses for local businesses, specifically online media, amounting to millions of euros.

Consequently, DHTIK emphasizes the need to address this matter by urging Internet providers in Kosovo to discontinue the use of Serbian IP addresses.

Such activities not only harm businesses advertising in Albanian but also negatively impact other e-commerce companies.

Call to action by DHTIK:

In light of the situation, DHTIK has called upon the Government of Kosovo and the Regulatory Authority for Electronic and Postal Communications (ARKEP) to promptly implement measures that establish clear rules regarding the use of IP addresses by cable internet providers in Kosovo.

The chamber requests the immediate adoption of Albanian IP addresses until the official IP addresses of Kosovo are obtained.

Furthermore, DHTIK appeals to internet providers in Kosovo to cease the use of Serbian IP addresses, recognizing the detrimental effects caused by this practice on businesses advertising in the Albanian language and other e-commerce entities.

Conclusion:

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kosovo concludes its reaction by expressing hope that their concerns and requests will be given due consideration.

Urgent action is needed to rectify this critical issue and provide a resolution that safeguards the interests of Kosovo's businesses and citizens.