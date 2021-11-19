20 hours ago

Current VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton will on Sunday, December 5, 2021 hold a charity fundraising dinner to meet her fans, family and friends to raise funds for a charity purpose.

The event dubbed "Dine with Diana" will come off at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 5pm.

It will be a mix of performances from the multi-awarded gosepl musician and climaxed with the launch of her new album.

To grab a ticket and attend this event to get upclose with Diana Hamilton, call 0546907473.

