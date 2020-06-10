32 minutes ago

Adam Bonaa, a security analyst, has condemned the National security over the humiliation they put Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei through during his arrest and wondered if the alleged cannabis in the suspect’s possession at the time of his arrest was not planted on him by the security operatives.

The pastor was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa.

He was picked up in his house in the early hours of Tuesday, 9 June 2020 by operatives of the National Security office.

The pastor, during a Facebook Live church service streamed on Sunday, served a strong warning to the EC boss to stop the compilation of the new register.

He said if the register is allowed to be changed, the EC Chairperson will die, adding that Ghana will not allow a small family to dictate to the nation.

According to him, during the June 4 revolution, it was the blood of the military that flowed and that what he is hearing this time around is that it is the blood of the ‘Akyem mafia’ that will flow.

The pastor said should the EC Chairperson attempt compiling a new electoral roll, she will die at 12 mid-day without indicating the day.

The Member of Parliament of Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong who got furious with the development, said on the Seat Show on Net 2 on Monday, 8 June 2020 that the pastor would be arrested.

In a statement on the issue, however, Mr Bonaa wondered: “Are we in a Banana Republic? Which law says one can be pronounced guilty before he or she appears in court? Must National Security agents video Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei in the manner they did? Is Ghana no longer a rule-of-law country? What the suspect said is wrong but that cannot warrant this disrespect to rule of law by the arresting officers”.

The security analyst then said: “I have ten questions for National Security and the security fraternity in Ghana, which is headed by the President as the Chair of the National Security Council”.

1. Why was the suspect not given the warrant to verify and authenticate if its signed by a court, which court, date, name of Judge etc. issued it?

2. Why were his rights not spelt out clearly to him and asked to remain silent or whatever he says could be used against him?

3. Why was he not searched at the scene of arrest?

4. Why was a relation of his not informed where they were taking him?

5. Are the NS agents aware the suspect is not guilty till a court says so?

6. Could the NS officers have planted the Naco on him?

7. Why video him posing with some herbs suspected to be Naco and publish it? Which law permits NS agents to humiliate suspects this way?

8. How did the NS agents know it was Naco?

9. Which lab tested the substance the suspect is holding and confirmed it was Naco?

10. Shouldn’t the NS agents in the said video be rather detained for planting Naco on the suspect?

“I am only asking questions. This could happen to anyone and this should not be happening under the leadership of human right lawyer President. I do not want to be a SPECTATOR; I want to be a CITIZEN as H. E the President, Nana Addo once proclaimed.

Source: Class FM