2 hours ago

Former Newcastle, Norwich City manager Chris Hughton has been named the new coach of the Black Stars and will be assisted by familiar faces Masaud Didi Dramani and George Boateng.

The trio are not new as they all worked together with erstwhile Ghana coach Otto Addo in similar roles.

In March 2022, the trio helped Ghana overcome Nigeria with Otto Addo then the head coach as they dumped the Super Eagles out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup via the away goal rule after Ghana drew 1-1 away from home.

Chris Hughton was the technical advisor for the Black Stars while the duo of Goerge Boateng and Masuad Didi Dramani were assistant coaches from March 2022 till after the FIFA World Cup in November.

They also worked together with Otto Addo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Irish-man's first assignment will be to name a team that will face Angola next month in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.