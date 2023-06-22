2 hours ago

Reports from local media indicate that Didi Dramani, the current assistant coach of the Black Stars, is on the verge of being appointed as the new head coach of the Black Galaxies, Ghana's home-based national team.

The Black Galaxies have been in need of a head coach since the departure of Annor Walker following the team's quarter-final exit in the CHAN tournament held in Algeria, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Niger.

Initially, there were rumors suggesting that Prosper Narteh Ogum, the former coach of Asante Kotoko and assistant to Annor Walker, would be offered the position.

However, Kessben FM, based in Kumasi, now reports that the Ghana Football Association has altered its plans and intends to name Didi Dramani as the head coach of the Black Galaxies.

While Didi Dramani's initial role was to oversee player monitoring in the local scene, the Ghana FA now envisions him taking charge of the home-based national team to provide recommendations for the Black Stars.

In this new capacity, Didi Dramani will assume the responsibilities of both assistant coach of the Black Stars and head coach of the Black Galaxies.

This arrangement will allow him to supervise the development of players in the domestic league and identify talents who have the potential to be called up to the senior national team.