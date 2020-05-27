11 minutes ago

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant says Asamoah Gyan was too quick to leave the English Premier League for the wealth on offer in the gulf region as staying at Sunderland would have helped his career.

The former Ghana coach has been waxing lyrical about the former Sunderland striker saying he has 'everything' as a striker.

Asamoah Gyan joined then English Premiership side Sunderland in 2010 for a then club record transfer fee of £13 million but surprisingly spent just a season before embarking on a big money move to Al Ain in UAE.

The Ghanaian was the toast of most Sunderland fans and had won many admirers with his performance so his sudden switch to the gulf region came as a major surprise to many.

"Asamoah Gyan had one of the biggest qualities I have ever seen in my life because he has everything as a striker,” Grant told 442gh.

“He has the passion to score, he can score with his feet [and] his head. He is very good mentally. I’m sure you remember the goal he scored against Algeria in that 2015 Afcon game against Algeria.

“I think his biggest mistake was not staying in the Premier League. He could have stayed because I think if he [did], he would have been considered as one of the best strikers.

“I spoke to Didier Drogba not long ago and he told me Asamoah Gyan is one of his favourites and he could have achieved more.

“I think it was a mistake moving from the Premier League but we all make mistakes when we are young.

“He should have stayed in the Premier League. There are not many strikers with his qualities.”

The 34-year old scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for the Black Cats.