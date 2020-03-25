2 hours ago

Thomas Partey figures highly in the plans of Diego Simeone at Athletico Madrid but interest in the Ghanaian midfielder keeps soaring each passing day.

Although Atlético's intentions and actions are all geared towards extending the stay of the midfielder at the Wanda Metropolitano, it is precisely the reason why they have tabled a mammoth contract offer that seeks to increase his salary exponentially while also increasing his release clause.

That is why the rojiblancos are keen on extending his contract until 2023 while increasing his modest 50 million euros, as the vultures in the Premier League circle around the Ghanaian ready to pounce.

But in all this Athletico Madrid have a ready made replacement lined up for the Ghanaian should he depart the Wanda Metropolitano in the shape of Champions League hero Marcos Llorente.

If the Ghanaian departs it will afford the Spanish midfielder more game time in the team and is cast in the mould of his teammate.

Should Thomas Partey leave Diego Simeone will save the club from splashing the cash as the Liverpool slayer Llorente is the heir apparent to Partey.