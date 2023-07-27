4 hours ago

Vice President Dr Mahamaud Bamauim has indicated that the digitalization agenda by the Akufo-Addo administration will enhance transparency in all aspects of the economy.

He stated that digitalization will reduce the human factor in the provision of services, a situation he believes will increase transparency

Dr Bawumia said these on Wednesday, July 26whe he represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 2023 Development Conference organized by the Church of Pentecost.

He highlighted a number of steps that the government has taken to resolve the economic challenges facing Ghanaians.

During the event, he underscored that the “behavior of the people determines the transformation of a nation. This is why, as a government, we have focused on putting in place systems (through digitalization) that will reduce the role of the human factor and enhance transparency.

“We are putting in place systems (like unique identification from birth, integration of databases of Bank Accounts, SIM cards, Passport, DVLA, SSNIT, Births and Deaths, Ghana Health Service and the National Identification Authority) along with the digitalization of public services at various institutions.”

He added “The systems we are putting in place will encourage or compel morally upright behaviour by citizens and residents.”

He also emphasised the contribution of the Church of Pentecost to education, healthcare, social welfare and the financial development of Ghana continues to merit the unalloyed gratitude of Ghanaians.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor who was also at the event reminded all and sundry about the power wielded by the people in the governance of any country.

Mr Kufuor stressed that the constitution reposes that sovereignty in the people, and Ghanaians, for that matter, the reason transparency and accountability are integral to governance.

The Conference was held on the theme: ‘Moral Vision and National Development’.

It had in attendance major stakeholders of national development with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leading the pack of dignitaries present.

Mr Kufuor, who governed as President of the Republic of Ghana from January 7, 2001 to January 6, 2009, underscored the need for governors of the country to be responsible to the governed in the scheme of governance.

“Indeed, the national constitution of Ghana reposes sovereignty in the people as a whole,” he stressed.

“This is why the conditions of accountability and transparency are requisite to governance so the governors will always be mindful that they hold power in trust of the people, the real owners of power.”