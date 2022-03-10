56 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, Mr Thomas Kusi-Boafo says Ghana’s digitalization was his idea and making sure it works perfectly for the betterment of the country.

He refused to accept the fact that the idea was initiated by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – after insisting he has ensured the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is fully digitalized.

“Dr Bawumia has just hired us; the idea and strategy are from me. I am the one doing it, not the Vice President,” he told Kwesi Aboagye in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Mr Thomas Kusi-Boafo was reacting to how his office has reformed the public sector.