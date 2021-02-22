1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has described as, an insult to Ghana's hospitality, the decision by some diplomats to attend the commissioning of an LGBTQI office in the nation's capital, Accra.

According to him, it is an action that must be condemned in no uncertain terms, since it is an endorsement of illegality as far as the laws of Ghana are concerned.

"I find the actions of these diplomats an insult to our hospitality as Ghanaians. It is an action that MUST be met with the gravest condemnation by the highest authorities of our land. Their actions endorsing an illegality per the laws of Ghana CANNOT be allowed to pass as business as usual." He said in a post on his Facebook page, Monday, February 22, 2021.

Over the past few days, issues about LGBTQI+ rights have been topical with the opening of an advocacy office in Accra attended by representatives of the European Union in Ghana as well as diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner, Ghana.

Many are those who have condemned the actions of these diplomats, including Mr. Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.

Mr. George who is obviously displeased with the happenings questioned whether Ghanaian diplomats abroad could take similar actions and go scot-free.

"Imagine the Ghanaian Ambassador to the US joining a lawful demonstration of North Korean citizens against the US embargo on arms sales to North Korea and what the reaction of the State Department would be. Or would these diplomats dare attend a similar function in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia?"

He intimated that the actions of the diplomats "can best be described as provocative and grossly irresponsible for diplomats of such standing."

"The laws of Ghana and our traditions, culture, and religions disavow homosexuality and criminalise same", Mr George said, and therefore concludes that; "anyone supporting the advocacy for the committing of a criminal act is liable for criminal prosecution as well."