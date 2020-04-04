3 hours ago

The Director-General of The National Disaster Management Organization, Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh has on Saturday 4th April, led the disinfection exercise of the Eastern Region.

The activity which has been replicated across other regions is currently ongoing as part of the Government’s Response at fighting COVID-19.

The exercise is taking into consideration market areas, principal streets, public areas among others.

The Director-General of NADMO was accompanied by Hon. Nana Akwasi Adjei-Boateng , Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development and MP for New Juaben North , Hon. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Isaac Apaw Gyasi, Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Sammi Awuku, National Organizer of the NPP, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of the NPP , Mr. Aziz Futa , Nassara Coordinator of the NPP , Mr. Kwame Kodua, Regional Director of NADMO, Staff of NADMO, Staff of Zoomlion, Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, Police Service and the Fire Service.