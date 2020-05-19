1 hour ago

He has the magic wand that wins countries the African Cup of Nations trophy as he proven with triumphs with an unfancied Zambian side in 2012 and the Ivory Coast in 2015.

Herve Renard knows it all when it comes to lifting the African Cup of Nations title and he has outlined some recipes that is needed for countries to claim the hallowed diadem.

Although things did not go according to script as he tried doing it with Morocco but he was not a third time lucky as he failed.

That does not take anything away from the Frenchman as one of the best coaches to have worked on the African continent.

The one time physical trainer for Ghana under Claude Leroy now coaches the oil rich nation of Saudi Arabia.

He says discipline is the watch word to winning the coveted AFCON title and not necessarily good players.

"When you make the mistake of selecting a player because he is good and not disciplined, you will fail," he told Tv3. "So it is better to leave that player out and go for the one who contributes to good team spirit," he added.

The serial AFCON winner says that players must play with passion and the desire to defend the flag of their country.

"You have to play for the flag of the country," he said. "In Africa, life stops for football. So there is passion for that. So as a player or a coach you need to think about them.

"You need to play for them to make them proud as a country.

"It is difficult to get your hands off the AFCON trophy because everybody wants it. But, if the people get behind the team, which is an important thing to do, then it is possible." he concluded.