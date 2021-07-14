5 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder Latif Anabila has clashed with head coach of the club Mariano Barreto with the player's representatives writing to the club to notify them about their client's dissatisfaction.

The player has notified the club that he will depart if the Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto stays on next seasaon in what seems like the entertainment on the powerplay website which has been a source of excitement for many.

According to the player's representative, Alex Ackumey his client is fed up with the unfair treatment being meted out to him by Mariano Barreto.

Latif Anabila was eliminated from the Kotoko traveling squad to Bechem United when they clearly had injury crisis and needed players.

The player's representative in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM revealed that the coach told the team manager Ohene Brenya that his client was sick while he was clearly not sick and later slapped him with misconduct.

"Anabila is not happy Asante Kotoko. He's my client and I talk to him everyday. He's not outspoken so he can't not express himself in the media like others, so we have officially written to the management of Asante Kotoko," Ackumey told Oyerepa FM

"Everyone who knows Latif Anabila will describe him as calm boy but people are frustrating him at the club. Yes, we have notified the management that he will leave at the end of the season if Mariano Barreto stays at the club,"

"He was left out of the club's match-day squad for Bechem United for an unknown reason when the club had over five players nursing injuries. We later received a message from Obeng Brenya that the coach said Anabila is ill and shouldn't show up at training,"

"Anabila wasn't ill because he hasn't been with any medical officer of club. We were surprised with the notice from Barreto. He turned up at the club's training grounds but was asked to leave"

"He confronted the coach to express his displeasure with his decision and later received a seven-day suspension message from him."

"Everything shows that my client is not in the plans of Mariano Barreto. He needs a change of scene. The best solution is to leave the club if Barreto stays".

The central midfielder joined Asante Kotoko from Obuasi AshantiGold as a free agent in October 2020 on a three year deal and has played 18 times for Kotoko in the league in his maiden season.

He was a member of the Black Stars B squad that won silver at the 2019 WAFU Cup in Senegal under coach Maxwell Konadu.