Upper West Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Aboagye Nyarko, has pointed out that the disinfection and fumigation exercise on-going in the region will help boost the morale of his officers and spur them on to continue to give more, in the country’s Covid-19 fight.

He was speaking during the launch of the U/W Police-Zoomlion disinfection and fumigation exercise at the Regional Police Headquarters, Wa, Upper West Region, on Wednesday, 27 May, 2020.

The short but very important ceremony was attended by senior police officers and Zoomlion Ghana Limited regional officials.

According to DCOP Aboagye Nyarko, though none of his officers in the region has tested positive for Covid-19 so far, there was still the need for them to strictly observe the Covid-19 preventive protocols.

“We must do all we can to protect ourselves from the Covid-19 disease,” he urged the officers in the region.

Consequently, he indicated their readiness to assist the Zoomlion Ghana Limited disinfection teams to ensure that the exercise was done very well, safeguarding working environment of police officers in the region.

The regional police commander expressed his appreciation to Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Police Administration for the initiative to ensure the safety of police personnel across the country.

The exercise will cover all police facilities in the region including police stations, holding cells, barracks, various offices amongst others.

On his part, the Regional Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Emmanuel Volisuuri, said the exercise will be done in about 58 districts of the Upper West Region.

"We are all aware of the ravaging effects that the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused around the world of which Ghana has been impacted. It was proper to do this exercise, particularly in police stations considering their frequent interaction with the public,” he noted.

Shortly after the launch, the Zoomlion sprayers started disinfecting and fumigating the regional police headquarters.

After the regional command, Zoomlion moved to disinfect the Nadowli Police Station.