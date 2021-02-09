1 hour ago

In the wake of the second wave of covid, the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has embarked on the second phase of disinfection.

To this end, police facilities in the Upper West Region on Monday, February 8, 2021, begun undergoing disinfection.

The exercise formed part of a nationwide disinfection exercise by the service to ensure that all its facilities and personnel are safe and secure from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Speaking to the media, the Upper West Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, said the disinfection will raise the morale of police officers to enable them to continue to give off their best.

"This is the second time our facilities are being disinfected since the country recorded its first cases of covid. The disinfection of our facilities is going to boost our morale in the discharge of our duties.

“And for some of us who are front desk officers, we can at least feel safe and live long to protect the public," he noted.

According to him, the two-day operation which is being undertaken by Zoomlion Ghana Limited will end on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, adding that it is one of the measures by the police administration to contain the second wave of covid in all police facilities.

Chief Inspector Ohene Boateng assured that the police in the region will continue to enforce the covid rules.

"Personnel are still at vantage points to enforce the strict adherence to the wearing of the face or nose mask," Mr Boateng stressed.

On persons arrested for breaking covid rules, he disclosed that out of the 83, 66 were males with 17 being females.

“We cautioned them and afterwards discharged them,” he stated.

Because of that, Chief Inspector Ohene Boateng added that they have intensified their efforts in the region to ensure nobody gives excuses for not obeying the protocols.

He explained that the 83 arrested persons who were cautioned claimed they were not aware of the compulsory wearing of a nose mask, a reason, he said, had compelled them to intensify education on the protocols.

He contended that the disinfection of their facilities will also allay fears among personnel about the virus.

The PRO expressed the regional command's gratitude to Zoomlion including the, in the exercise.

The Upper West Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Emmanuel Volsuuri, disclosed to journalists that a total of twenty-two (22) police facilities in the region will benefit from the exercise.

Source: Prosper Kwaku Selassy, From Wa, Upper West