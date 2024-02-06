6 hours ago

In the wake of Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars', lackluster performance, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has raised doubts about the efficacy of the frequent dismissal of coaches as a remedy to the team's challenges.

Following their disappointing outing in the 2023 AFCON, which saw the team exit the tournament without securing a single victory, including a surprising loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique, Head Coach Chris Hughton was promptly relieved of his duties, along with the disbandment of the entire technical team.

However, Bagbin argues that such reactionary measures do little to address the underlying issues bedeviling Ghana's football landscape.

With the Black Stars' premature exits from both the 2023 AFCON and the previous edition in Cameroon, Bagbin stresses the urgency for a comprehensive strategy to confront the myriad challenges confronting Ghana's footballing prospects.

"The Black Stars and their management must recognize that they embody more than just a football team; they are a symbol of our national pride, unity, and resilience," Bagbin remarked.

"They must, therefore, strive to transcend these setbacks and showcase to the world the true essence of Ghanaian football. It is imperative that we convene to deliberate on the current state of Ghana's football and devise a holistic strategy for the future.

"Merely dismissing coaches is not a panacea for the challenges at hand. We must assess our football infrastructure, youth development programs, coaching standards, and administrative frameworks to pinpoint areas requiring improvement.

"Our national teams should mirror the breadth and diversity of Ghana's football talent. Ghanaians must invest in the holistic and sustainable advancement of sports and culture.

Parliament stands ready to collaborate with other stakeholders towards this shared objective."