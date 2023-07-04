2 hours ago

A dispatch rider has been burnt to death on the Haatso – Atomic Junction stretch after he was reportedly trapped under a vehicle in an accident.

According to a video shared by Sikaofficial on Twitter on June 3, 2023, and details available to GhanaWeb, the deceased was knocked and trapped beneath a Honda Accord car that burst into flames.

The inferno made it impossible to rescue the rider on time.

An eyewitness stated that driver of the car and his family managed to escape safely, but the dispatch rider lost his life in the accident.

“A tragic incident has occurred where a dispatch rider was involved in an accident on the Haatso-Atomic stretch when a car collided with him. The impact caused the rider to fall and become trapped beneath a Honda Accord car, along with his motorcycle, where he was dragged for quite a distance Tragically, the car caught fire, making it impossible to rescue him in time. The Accord driver and his family managed to escape the vehicle safely, but the dispatch rider lost his life in the accident. The driver who hit the rider fled the scene, leaving the tragic situation unresolved,” the post read.