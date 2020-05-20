3 hours ago

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member Parliament (MP) for the Nadowli Kaleo Constituency, Mr. Alban Bagbin has called for the display of coronavirus dead bodies on television screens to send a strong message to Ghanaians about the reality of the disease.

According to him, the call is backed by the feedback he has received from the public on the disease.

Contributing to deliberations on the floor of Parliament after an update to the House by the Health Minister, Mr Bagbin for the use of what he calls the shock therapy to increase awareness of the pandemic in the country.

“The important thing is that the people we are leading, they want to see. In fact, I want to see on Television some evidence of death because when you state that this number of people are dead but they are not seeing anything like that [it will not give them the shock of their life]. I believe in shock therapy. We need shock therapy to wake them up from slumber and make them know COVID-19 is real.”

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count hits 5,918, deaths now 31

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 5,918 after 183 new cases were confirmed.

This is according to the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Tuesday morning (May 19, 2020).

Two new deaths have also been confirmed, increasing the toll to 31.

The number of persons who have recovered from the virus in Ghana, however, remains at 1,754.

The new cases were recorded in six regions, with the most being in the Greater Accra region.