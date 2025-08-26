5 hours ago

Disqualified parliamentary candidate for the Action People’s Party (APP), David Ankomah, has dismissed claims that he failed to meet his tax obligations, describing the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to remove him from the Akwatia by-election as unfair and procedurally flawed.

Mr. Ankomah, who has filed a suit at the Accra High Court seeking to halt the by-election scheduled for September 2, 2025, insists he complied with all requirements, including tax submissions, during the registration process.

In an interview on Citi FM/Channel One TV’s Akwatia Watch on Tuesday, August 26, he expressed frustration over what he described as a last-minute disqualification after the EC had already approved his candidacy.

“We have completed balloting, and the EC has agreed that I am a candidate. I followed all the due process and qualified. After printing the ballot papers, EC reached out to me to present my tax clearance certificate," he said.

He said that during his registration, he informed the Commission that he pays direct taxes through monthly deductions, and presented his payslip as proof. While he did not initially have the official Tax Clearance Certificate from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), he maintains that the documentation he submitted was accepted at the time.

“Meanwhile, while I was registering to contest the elections, I made it known to the commission that I pay direct tax. Taxes are deducted even before I receive my monthly earnings. The EC accepted my documents. Then I had not gone for my Tax Clearance Certificate from GRA, but I presented my payslip to the commission as proof that I pay tax,” he stated.

The Akwatia by-election was prompted by the death of sitting Member of Parliament, Ernest Kumi, after a short illness.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have intensified their campaigns in the constituency, with the NPP seeking to retain the seat and the NDC aiming to swing it in their favour.