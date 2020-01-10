44 minutes ago

Ghana international Ntow Gyan says 80% of the dissolved technical teams of all national side will be reinstated, saying that Kwesi Appiah was used as an escape goat.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), about a week ago axed Kwesi Appiah and other national team coaches in a ruthless clearout.

But in an interview with Koforidua based Bryt FM, Ntow Gyan described the sacking of Kwesi Appiah and other national teams technical side as propaganda and is certain many of the coaches will be given the chance again.

"To me Kwesi Appiah was not a failure. They just took him as an escape goat. I can tell you that about 80% of the Ghanaian populace was in love him but when it comes to the football circles, only a few agitated for his sacking" he said.

According to him, the Ghana FA was not bold enough to tell Kwesi Appiah whether or not his contract will be renewed but only for them to axe all technical teams in their quest of sacking him.

"I expect Kurt Okraku and his administration to appoint a new technical teams for the various national side if he is a game changer indeed bit I can also tell you pint blank that about 80% of the dissolved technical teams will be recalled except Kwesi Appiah" he emphasized.

Meanwhile, he has expressed interest in the vacant Black Stars coaching job.