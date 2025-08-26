4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has pushed back against claims that raising electoral concerns linked to the Bawku conflict constitutes tribalism or religious bias within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, August 26, Dr. Adomako Kissi argued that objective analysis based on facts and data should not be misconstrued as promoting ethnic or sectarian divisions.

“Being candid and frank with data is not a sin. When you speak to data, you are not being tribalistic, and the religious thing didn’t matter here,” he stated.

His remarks follow the circulation of a controversial video featuring NPP presidential hopeful Dr. Bryan Acheampong, in which he referenced the Bawku conflict while analysing the party’s electoral challenges in the area. The footage sparked backlash, with the Northern NPP Concerned Youth Group accusing Dr. Acheampong of fueling ethnic tensions through divisive rhetoric.

However, Dr. Adomako Kissi suggested that the video may have been either misinterpreted or taken out of context. He explained that Dr. Acheampong’s broader point was about how the political dynamics might have shifted if the party’s flagbearer had been from a different religious or ethnic background, one not associated with the longstanding Bawku conflict.

“This issue is very touchy, but I think it is misinformation either to Dr. Bawumia or a misunderstanding by virtue of the people who channelled the message to him,” he noted.

Dr. Adomako Kissi emphasised the importance of distinguishing between honest, data-driven commentary and divisive rhetoric, cautioning that conflating the two could hinder the NPP’s ability to make electoral gains in sensitive regions.