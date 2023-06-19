4 hours ago

Ahead of the District Assemblies and Unit Committee elections across the country on October 3, 2023, Ishmael Odoom, an Assembly member aspirant of Agona Asafo electoral area in the Agona East District of the Central Region, has urged people in the area to vote massively for him.

Speaking to Citi News after a health and fitness walk through some major streets of the constituency, Isaac Odoom indicated that plans are well underway to support over 300 children with free health insurance cards, while over 200 adults will also benefit from the same gesture.

He further promised that street lights will also be fixed throughout the constituency to ensure that the community is fully connected with light.

“As an indigene of Agona Asafo, I have the community at heart. I have embarked on several projects to bring development. One of the ways is by supporting over 300 children and 200 adults with free health insurance cards. We will also fix street lights at vantage points to protect members of the community. Not only that, but I have also supported the Mosama school with school uniforms,” aspiring Assembly member Ishmael Odoom told Citi News.

The aspiring Assembly member hopes to change the fortunes of Agona Asafo when given the nod to lead.

He believes he is the best candidate among the lot to lead the people of Agona Asafo.

Ishmael Odoom noted that the Asafo enclave needs a leader at the grassroots who has the means to support people in the constituency, indicating that he is the best man to push the area forward.

“Sometimes as a leader, you must have the means to push the agenda of your people. This is very important because you are dealing with people, so in the unlikely event that support doesn’t come from the central government, you can take care of the issues,” Ishmael Odoom said.

Hundreds of youth gathered at Agona Asafo and marched through the streets of the community in support of their candidate, chanting songs.

About the elections

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has set October 3, 2023 as the date for the District Assemblies and Unit Committee elections across the country.

In all, over 6,272 electoral areas and 38,622 polling stations across the country have been mandated by a constitutional instrument to hold the elections.

The Electoral Commission is, however, hoping that the process will be successful across the length and breadth of the country.

Source: citifmonline