6 minutes ago

A former NPP Chairman for the Korle Klottey constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey has presented sanitation tools and cash to the aspiring Assembly Members in the Klottey Korle Municipality ahead of the upcoming District Assembly elections.

At a colorful ceremony organized at Osu and Asylum Down respectively, Nii Noi Nortey, who is also aspiring to be the NPP 2024 parliamentary candidate donated wheelbarrows, rakes, shovels, campaign posters, and cash to all eleven (11) aspiring Assembly Members.

Addressing the gathering, Nii Noi Nortey charged the enthusiastic officers of the party to prioritize the upcoming District Assembly elections as the first step in ensuring victory for the ruling party in the 2024 general elections.

He bemoaned internal bickering and called on the executives to close their ranks and work assiduously to achieve this feat.

According to him, the election is a process and not an event, and therefore it was incumbent on the executives to work extra hard for the NPP to regain its strength at the local level.

Nii Noi Nortey also tasked the aspirants to conduct need assessment in their respective areas, and present to him specific projects to be fully funded by his NGO, the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation.

He also pledged to give each of the eleven (11) electoral areas some prizes should they win the October 3, 2023, District Assembly elections.

Nii Noi Nortey reiterated his commitment to peace, unity, and development of the constituency, and thus called on all party officers to eschew divisive tendencies, forge ahead in unity, and work extra hard to make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) very attractive in the constituency as a sign of readiness for the 2024 general elections.

The Presiding Member for the Klottey Korle Municipal Assembly, Nana Ebo Mensah also expressed worry about the number of seats pro-NPP Assembly Members have in the constituency against the NDC and called on the polling executives to work hard to cause a change.

According to him, out of the 11 Electoral Areas, the NDC currently occupies eight (8) seats as against three (3) by the NPP, a situation he described as "unfortunate."

The eleven aspiring members represent Osu Doku North, Osu Doku South, Ringway, Kinkawe, and Alata electoral areas. The rest are; Adabraka Official Town, Adabraka North, Tudu North, Tudu South, Asylum Down, and Odawnaa Sahara electoral areas.

In all, about one-thousand polling station officers attended both presentation ceremonies.