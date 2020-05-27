59 minutes ago

Former Ghana striker Anthony Yeboah has disclosed that lack of unity cost Ghana the 1992 AFCON trophy in Senegal.

Ghana reached the finals only to lose to eternal enemies Ivory Coast 10-11 after a marathon penalty when Tony Baffoe missed.

The former Leeds United striker says but for unity Ghana could have lifted its fifth AFCON title as the disharmony with the squad hurt them grievously.

''There was also a little bit of misunderstanding in the team,'' the ex-Leeds United star told GTV Sports Plus.

''Yes it is true (That the team was split), because you could see from some of the players.

''For example when we meet or when we sit together as a group you could see the Kumasi people sitting at a particular place and the Accra people also sitting at a particular place, we didn't have problem against each other but as I was saying there was some misunderstanding.

''The team work wasn't like it supposed to be so I think that cost us a lot.''

Ghana went into the final as overwhelming favourites after some stupendous displays from the start of the competition.

Yeboah also attributes their defeat to the suspension of captain and talisman Abedi Pele.

''We realized we made a lot of mistakes, we were supposed to win the tournament totally because we were much better than the others,'' he said.

''Unfortunately Abedi Pele missed the finals because he was suspended and that was a big miss because he was one of the key players and the captain of the team.

''Just petty things we couldn’t do right cost us that trophy but the team we had at that time was fantastic.'' he said.