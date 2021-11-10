1 hour ago

Division One League Referees and Assistant Referees will begin a week 4- day training programme at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the commencement of the new season.

The first batch will begin their training on Thursday, November 11 while the second batch gets their turn on Saturday, November 13, 2021. In all, about One hundred and eighty Referees (90) and Assistant Referees (90) will take part in the course to understand the new concept for Referees and Assistant Referees and also YOYO Endurance test which accesses their fitness levels.

There will also be physical and practical training, emphasizing on positioning, reading and anticipation through gates 1&2 on the penalty area to analyse fouls (actions 1,2,3 & 4).

Some practical training programmes have also been designed for these Referees to undertake some high runs and engage in open play situations to recognize the various gates and action points. The Technical Instructors include Richard Attifu, Seidu Bomison, Christine Ziga and Thomas Nunoo.

The physical instructors are, Anthony Tetteh-Opai, Augustina Fugah and Vivian Aggor. The course is under the supervision of GFA Referees Manager, Alexander Kotey.

Click on the attached link for the 180 selected Referees and Assistant Referees.

