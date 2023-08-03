25 minutes ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association believes the Division One League Super Cup gives players and their clubs additional incentives and prepares them for the new season.

The off season mini tournament which was introduced in 2021 affords clubs the platform to test their players before the new season.

Real Tamale United, Accra Lions and Bibiani Gold Stars FC competed in the maiden edition before their campaign in the the Premier League.

In a similar vein, Nsoatreman FC, Tamale City, FC Samartex 1996 and Kotoku Royals played in the 2022 tournament ahead of the Premier League season.

‘’The Division One League has seen major improvement in recent times and the forty-eight clubs will continue to receive massive support from the Ghana Football Association for the next three seasons’’ President Simeon-Okraku said.

‘’The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association believes the introduction of the Super Cup at the Division One level gives players more games to play to develop their careers and the mini tournament will continue for the next season with the aim of giving additional incentives to clubs and players to prepare them for the new football season’’ he added.

The 2023 edition of the Division One League Super Cup is scheduled for the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex from Friday, August 18 to Friday September 1, 2023.

This years edition will feature three newly promoted clubs, Bofoakwa Tano, Nations FC and Kpando Heart of Lions. The other competing teams are Young Apostles FC, Techiman Eleven Wonders, former champions Skyy FC, Nzema Kotoko and Koforidua Semper FI.

Daboase based Skyy FC and Liberty Professionals (now Hohoe United) previously won the competition in 2021 and 2022 respectively.