5 hours ago

Tema Youth beat Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 at the Madina Astro Turf to go top of Group A in the maiden Division One League Super Cup.

The competition which kicked off on Wednesday saw Gold Stars draw 0-0 with Skyy FC after a short opening ceremony.

Tema Youth who qualified for competition after finishing second in Zone 3 of last season’s Division One League scored the only goal of the match through Emmanuel Marmah. The youngster was beautifully set up by Evans Osei Wusu to slot home in the 44th minute.

Back from recess, Bofoakwa Tano began to pile pressure in search of the equalizer but the defence of Tema Youth were resolute as they stopped the array of attacks from the Sunyani based club.

Tema Youth captain Jeremiah Arkoful came close to scoring the second goal for his side but his shot was well saved by the goalkeeper of Bofoakwa to keep the score at 1-0.

Evans Osei Wusu who finished last season as the clubs top scorer with 12 goals was again put through by Daniel Appiah but the diminutive attacker shot wide as Tema Youth held on to win the game 1-0 to move top of Group A.

They will lock horns with Gold Stars in their second Group game on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The competition continues on Thursday with two games to look ahead to. Newly promoted Premier League side Accra Lions will host Samartex 1996 at 9am while Real Tamale United battle Berekum Arsenal at 3pm - both games will be shown on live On Max TV and the GFA App.