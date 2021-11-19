3 hours ago

Former Employee and DJ at Zylofon fm, DJ Ashmen has stated that Erica Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, does not merit the title as Ghana’s Best DJ.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, DJ Ashmen asserted that the young ‘DJ Switch’ lacks the requisite club and night ‘DJing’ experience to be made Ghana’s Best DJ.

He added that ‘DJing’ goes beyond mixes hence the fact that one is able to mix songs does not make him or her a professional DJ.

He however added that his assertion is not based on hatred for the young female DJ but just speaking his truth.

According to him, he really feels happy anytime he sees DJ Switch and the strides she has made so far.

Watch the full interview below: