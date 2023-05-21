5 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku endured a difficult outing as he received a straight red card during RC Strasbourg's intense battle against ES Troyes AC in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Despite Djiku's early exit, Strasbourg showcased resilience and determination, earning a valuable 1-1 draw in their match-week 36 fixture at the Stade de l'Aube, as they continue their fight for survival in the top flight.

The turning point in the match came in the 72nd minute when Djiku was given his marching orders by the referee following a VAR review.

A reckless tackle led to the initial issuance of a yellow card, but the subsequent review resulted in a harsh upgrade to a red card, forcing the Ghanaian international to leave the field prematurely.

It was an unfortunate development for Djiku, who had only recently returned from a suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

The defender's absence posed a challenge for his team, but RC Strasbourg Alsace showed great resilience to cope with the numerical disadvantage.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Strasbourg managed to hold their ground and secure a crucial point in their ongoing battle for Ligue 1 survival.

The hard-fought draw against ES Troyes AC, who have already been relegated, demonstrates the determination and spirit within the Strasbourg camp.

Djiku's contributions throughout the season have been notable, having scored one goal and provided two assists in his 31 appearances for RC Strasbourg.

While his red card may overshadow this particular fixture, his overall impact on the team cannot be overlooked.

As RC Strasbourg looks ahead, they will need to regroup and focus on the remaining matches as they fight tooth and nail to maintain their Ligue 1 status.

Djiku's absence in the coming games will undoubtedly be felt, but the team's collective effort and determination will be crucial in their pursuit of survival in the fiercely competitive French top division.