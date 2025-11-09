1 hour ago

James Watson, the American scientist who co-discovered the double-helix structure of DNA, has died at the age of 97, marking the end of a life defined by both groundbreaking scientific achievement and deep controversy.

Watson, alongside British scientist Francis Crick, identified the structure of DNA in 1953, a discovery that transformed biology and medicine and earned the pair — along with Maurice Wilkins — the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Their finding unlocked the key to understanding how genetic information is stored, copied, and transmitted, forever altering the study of life.

However, Watson’s later years were overshadowed by racist and sexist remarks that damaged his reputation. He claimed, without scientific basis, that intelligence differences existed between races — comments that led to his resignation from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he had worked for decades.

The laboratory, which confirmed his death, had later stripped him of all honorary titles, calling his statements “reprehensible and unsupported by science.”

Watson’s career began early — born in Chicago in 1928, he entered the University of Chicago at age 15, later moving to Cambridge University in England, where he met Crick. Using X-ray diffraction data collected by Rosalind Franklin — whose crucial contribution went uncredited during her lifetime — they built the model that revealed DNA’s now-iconic double-helix form.

Despite his brilliance, Watson’s personal views led to ostracism from the scientific community. In 2014, feeling shunned, he auctioned off his Nobel medal for $4.8 million — only for the buyer, a Russian billionaire, to return it to him.

Watson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and two sons. His legacy remains a complex one — a pioneer whose discovery revolutionized genetics, yet whose later views left an indelible stain on his name.