2 hours ago

The Okyeman Youth Association has told a private Estate Developer and owner of KOANS Building Solutions, Mr. Kofi Anokye not to step foot on Akyem Abuakwa soil following his recent attacks on the Okyenhene.

The Okyeman Youth Association has further given Mr. Kofi Anokye a 48 hour ultimatum to produce evidence of claims that he has paid monies to the Ofori Panin Palace at Adabraka through his alleged surrogate else incur their wrath and legitimate confrontation with his indiscretion.

At a press Conference held in Kyebi by the Okyeman Youth Association, President of the Association, Mr. Archibald Ntiri-Acquah cautioned Mr. Anokye to refrain from his continued public assault on the dignity of the Ofori Panin Stool.

He said the orchestrated vilification of His Royal Majesty the Okyenhene and Okyeman by Kofi Anokye and his surrogates has eroded the patience of the leadership and ranks of the Okyeman Youth Association not only on Mr. Anokye but those who give support and encouragement to his insurgency against Okyeman.

"OYA wants to state unequivocally that, it will be unable to restrain it members from their legitimate confrontation to the theft of Akyem Abuakwa lands which was won by blood and sweat of our ancestors," Archibald stress

The Okyeman Youth Association's press Conference sterms out from recent claims by Mr. Kofi Anokye a private estate developer to the effect that, he has acquire about 8 thousand hectares of Akyem Abuakwa lands from the Mankata and Quansah families.

The Youth group says, the alleged sale of land to Kofi Anokye is fraudulent and illegal and same can not be accepted.

"The Okyenhene is the allodial owner of all lands in Akyem Abuakwa, thus per the records of the Ofori Panin Fie there has been no evidence of any land transaction with the Mankata and the Quansah families," he said.

Accordingly, claims by Mr. Anokye are mere public admission of fraud and deliberate misrepresentation.

"The Okyeman Youth Association express this view in the larger interest of the public good, not on sectarian jingoist consideration. We wish to assure all that, Okyeman will not become an unconscious plaything in the hands of profiteers and fraudulent businessmen who want to reap where they have not sown," the statement added.