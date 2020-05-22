34 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has incurred the wrath of livid former Asante Kotoko coach, Malik Johnny Jabir.

Jabir feels slighted by the apparent snub from the GFA for not been interview among those shortlisted for the vacant technical director role of the association.

The GFA technical directorship job has been vacant after the FA decided not to renew the contract of Francis Oti Akenteng in March.

GFA announced six persons have been shortlisted for for interviews with three of them foreigners and the other three Ghanaians.

The septuagenarian applied for the job hoping to succeed Francis Oti Akenteng but did not even make the cut for the interview.

Interviews have since been completed via zoom with the GFA expected to announce a new technical director any moment from now.

Malik Jabir has touted his vast experience in coaching but feels disrespected because he lacks the requisite certificates for the job.

“I was the assistant coach to Otto Pfister. I did five months attachment with Arsenal. I was the first local coach; when I stopped playing in 1978, Ben Coffie and CK {Gyamfi} attached me to them,” Jabir touted his experience.

“They kept me until Paha, who was the then captain, sent them to Congo and when we returned, Ben Coffie left for Zimbabwe. I was with CK [Gyamfi], helping him until he also for left Somalia. I was the acting Team Manager then.”

He added: “And today, I apply even for the technical directorship role and I was not fit to be interviewed.”

“I don’t know why that happened. I was even not invited to be tested. They interviewed the applicants via Skype but did not include me.”

“They are talking about degrees, do we learn about Black Stars in Legon? Is there a subject on Black Stars in Legon?” he questioned.