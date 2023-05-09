3 hours ago

Do you charge your phone with the case on? Here's why you should ditch it, according to experts

Our phones have become an essential part of our lives, and we rely on them heavily for various activities. With the increased usage, the battery life of our phones has become a concern. We try different ways to improve the battery life, including keeping the phone case on while charging. However, experts advise against charging your phone with the case on.

There are several reasons why charging your phone with the case on is not advisable. First, the phone case can cause your phone to overheat, especially if you are using a cheap or low-quality case. Overheating can damage the battery, leading to a shorter battery lifespan.

Secondly, phone cases can obstruct the air vents, which are necessary to dissipate the heat generated during charging. When the heat is not adequately dissipated, it can cause the battery to overheat, leading to a decrease in battery life.

Thirdly, charging with the phone case on can cause charging to be slower, which means that your phone will take longer to charge. This is because the case can interfere with the charging process, causing the phone to charge at a slower rate.

To ensure that your phone battery lasts longer, it is recommended that you remove the phone case before charging. If you are concerned about damaging your phone, you can consider using a wireless charging pad. Wireless charging pads do not require you to remove the phone case, and they charge your phone at a standard rate without causing any damage to the battery.

In conclusion, charging your phone with the case on can cause several problems, including overheating, slower charging, and decreased battery life. To ensure that your phone battery lasts longer, it is recommended that you remove the phone case before charging. By taking this simple step, you can protect your phone's battery and ensure that it lasts longer.