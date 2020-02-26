46 minutes ago

Many people dream of winning huge sums of money in online casinos. Apart from entertainment, that is another reason why gaming enthusiasts spend so much time on such platforms. The question is, in case you get lucky, do you carry home the full amount of money? Well, you don’t. That is because whether you are gambling on a land-based casino or online casino, you have to pay tax.

Complying with the tax rules of your local jurisdiction is very important. If you don’t, you may end up facing legal charges, which may cost you more than you can imagine. That means gambling is not anonymous. The government keeps track of every withdrawal you make, and they will come collecting if you don't pay taxes.

What You Need to Know About Online Casino Taxes

There are so many aspects that revolve around online casino taxes. For instance, if you are from the European Union, you need to know that there are different rules to follow. Every European country has its system of taxation when it comes to online casino revenues. Different online casino games also have different taxing rules.

That’s why the amount of tax you pay for slot winnings is different from that you pay for lottery winnings.

It is also vital to note that not every cash winning is taxable. The money should be at least above a certain limit for it to be worthy of taxing. In most nations, the gambling tax is a bit steeper than that of other commercial sectors. Another thing you should know is that in most instances, the online casino gets to pay the taxes and not the winning gambler.

For an online gambling site like CasinoSecret Japan, which has a Malta gambling license, the casino pays the gambling revenue. That is not unless you are treating the winnings as your primary income.

So before you start spending every penny of your winnings, you must get to know whether the amount is taxable or not. Any assumption may end up leading the taxman to your doorstep.

How the Government Goes About Taxing Online Casino Revenues

Depending on the state or country you come from, you are most probably going to pay 25% of your winnings as taxes. You also have to make sure you get a hold of the tax structure for you to know how to handle the whole process. That is because if you win $2000 on horse racing and $5000 on poker, you are not going to sum up the money and pay the tax. You, however, confirm from the tax structure how much tax each game holds. Use the information to pay taxes for each winning individually.

That is why if you win big, the online casino is going to ask for your social security number so that they can pay the 25% you owe the IRS. They are then going to offer you a receipt that indicates you paid the taxes as required. You have to include that information while you are filing your tax returns.

In case the amount you win is less than the taxable threshold. You have to report that to the authorities as income. For you to be on the safe side, it is better that you report every winning you get from gambling, whether big or small. That includes the few dollars you earn after playing online slot games in an online casino.

There are countries, however, where the online gamblers are not taxed. The whole responsibility falls on the online casino where they gambled. On the other hand, the online casino is going to pay about 35% to 85% of each stake placed by the online gambler. Such countries include Russia, Malta, and Italy, among others.

How Do You Report Your Gambling Earnings?

The reporting method depends on the amount you end up getting. That is because there are instances where you will receive a W-2G form and cases in which you won’t receive any form. If your winnings end up coming with the W-2G, you need to make sure you submit the form while filling for tax returns.

However, if you don’t receive the W-2G forms, you will have to find the form 1040. You are then going to list your online casino winnings on the space provided. In some cases, you must list your losses too on a Schedule A form. Doing so might end up minimizing the amount of cash you end up paying as online casino tax.

Failure to report your online casino revenue may lead to fines and penalties, which will definitely see you pay more than you would have paid otherwise. The penalties you are likely to incur depends on your country, and tend to vary from one country to another.

What Information Do You Need When Paying Online Casino Revenue Taxes?

There are various types of information that will come in handy when paying your online casino revenues. Some of the essential details you should possess include the date and the type of online gaming activity that resulted in the winnings. You should also cover the wager, losses, or winnings. Don’t forget to mention the name and website of the online gambling casino. That is going to notify the taxman of the casino where you got your winnings. Ultimately, you need to include any forms and papers that came with the winnings. Some online casinos tend to use their client's emails to provide details about their winnings. You should make sure you add such information when filing for tax information.

Where Do the Gambling Taxes Go?

Governments realized that it is hard for them to ban any online gambling. Blocking the sites is even harder given that some online gaming users tend to mask their IP addresses. With that in mind, they decided to let certain casinos run, but end up imposing taxes on every wager placed. The online casino also has to obtain a gambling license before it is allowed to operate in the jurisdiction. That is why you will hear of casinos with permits from the UK, Malta, or Curacao gambling commission.

The government then uses the money for various activities such as creating infrastructure in the country and promoting national tourism. The funds can also go to develop different social spheres like public schools and improving the standard life of individuals. You should thus know that by paying your online casino revenue, you are helping to build your nation. As mentioned above, the government gets more revenue from online casinos than many other sectors. That is because they impose huge rates on online sites. Every wager made is taxed, and the amount of tax depends on the online casino game the person is playing.

You will, however, not see the government having any misunderstanding with the income-generating methods since the sites get more money. You should thus make sure you report every winning you get from an online casino. It is also vital that you pay online casino revenue to keep the taxman from using crude methods to collect what belongs to him. That is so far everything you need to know about online casino revenues and what to do to avoid fines.