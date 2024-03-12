2 hours ago

Residential apartments of medical doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have been sold to a private developer.

About 30 doctors, including heads of directorates and lead surgeons are stranded due to the situation.

The Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, Dr. Michael Leat confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He said about a year ago, doctors were notified about the sale with assurances that they would not be moved to another location.

However, they were recently given a one-week ultimatum to vacate the premises without any resettlement plans.

“About a year ago, we were informed that the land had been sold to a private developer but the condition was that, no doctor would be removed until we had been relocated. But just yesterday we were told we have just a one-week ultimatum to move out. No one has met me or any executives on our resettlement,” he bemoaned.

In response, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah said the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of Manhyia regarding the land ownership.

He emphasized that, all residential occupants on government land, not just doctors, were affected by the ruling.

But, the Minister said government had provided a one-year grace period for relocation, during which meetings were held with heads of institutions to ensure compliance.

“The Supreme Court ruled that the land belongs to Manhyia, and we were given a year’s grace period to relocate everyone on the government property. It’s not only doctors, all residential occupants on government land. We have met with all the heads of the institutions and everyone was served notice about a year,” Mr Mensah explained.

Mr. Osei Mensah assured affected parties, including the doctors, that they could seek assistance from his office if they encountered any challenges during the transition process.