2 hours ago

Doctors at Kavaja Hospital have provided insights into the tragic passing of Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena, who collapsed during a league game in Albania.

Dwamena fell during the 25th minute of the match between FK Egnatia and KF Partinzani, and despite swift first aid and transportation to Kavaja Hospital, he was declared deceased upon arrival.

The doctors revealed that Dwamena arrived at the hospital in critical condition, with no vital signs, no tension, no breathing, and no cardiac activity.

Despite immediate efforts, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

The doctors noted that the medical team at the scene acted promptly, and the ambulance transportation to the hospital was expedited.

However, due to the severity of Dwamena's condition and the fact that it was the third time he had suffered a cardiac arrest, the outcome became fatal.

While the doctors expressed sorrow over the situation, they emphasized that the cause of the cardiac arrest and subsequent events leading to Dwamena's passing are still under investigation.

Forensic medicine will play a crucial role in determining the exact cause, and the case is being taken through legal procedures.

The doctors commended the quick response and actions taken both on the field and during transportation but highlighted that Dwamena arrived at the hospital without vital parameters.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain a subject of investigation and analysis.