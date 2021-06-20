1 hour ago

Isaac ‘Royal Storm' Dogboe is highly confident of winning his next bout against Adam López on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

He has praised his trainers and believe they will guide him to victory.

"I love working with them, Barry {Hunter} and Boogie {Harris} and Brady. These guys, they are family. I feel great.

At first, I was just supposed to pass through a couple of weeks. I ended up telling them, 'You know what, I'm gonna stay.' That's how everything began.

I feel great. The boys down there are really sharp. They're motivating me. They keep me in shape. I've had a relaxed camp.

I feel calm for Saturday, I'm ready to put everything on the line.

"The best Adam Lopez can also be an undisciplined Adam Lopez. I know he is a great fighter. He's gonna stick and move. But at the end of the day, sometimes Adam Lopez gets cute in the ring, so we're looking to exploit that. When he gets a little cute, we'll let him know that it's not a time to get cute."

From Prince Dornu