1 hour ago

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year, Fameye, says he does not create songs with the aim of winning awards but wants to communicate a particular kind of message to music lovers.

According to the ''Praise'' hitmaker, telling stories to inspire the daily hustle of the masses with creative lyrics remains his biggest motivation for doing music.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the talented music gem said he was not too concerned about the fame that came with doing music but about making an impact on people's lives.

''I see myself as a storyteller. For me, making music goes beyond being a celebrity and has more to do with my story and the message I want to communicate to my listeners.

"I don't eye the Songwriter of the Year award whenever I am creating my music. I just want to send a message across to fans that resonate with their daily lives," he stated.

When asked about the particular kind of genre he has focused on over the past years, Fameye said: ''I don't see myself as a strictly Highlife musician because I believe I am still finding myself with the particular kind of genre I do, but I consider myself a versatile act.

''The dream is to live a great legacy in Ghanaian music circles like the likes of Amakye Dede, Ebo Taylor, Daddy Lumba. OkomfourKwadee, among others have done.''

Fameye is currently promoting the video of his latest single ''Thank You'' which continues to make waves.