Division One clubs, especially those who wish to have updated coaches on the bench for this weekend matches are hereby reminded that they have up to Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5pm to update their record with the GFA.

Only approved coaches and assistants SHALL BE PERMITTED to sit on the benches of clubs.

Unapproved coaches will be removed from the Competition Management System (CMS) and points will be lost if clubs allow such coaches to sit on the bench.

This directive is in line with the GFA Club Licensing Regulations, the duty to notify the GFA of any significant changes or Vacancy in a club’s Technical team and Management.

Click the link below for the list of Division One League club coaches and their assistants:

DOL TECHNICAL DATA