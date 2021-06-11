1 hour ago

The Division One League Matchday 24 match between Okyeman Planners and Phar Rangers will not be played this weekend due to a pending case before the GFA Disciplinary Committee.

After writing officially to inform the GFA that the Club is withdrawing from all ongoing competitions and as such be considered as defunct, Phar Rangers were charged by the Prosecutor and referred to the Disciplinary Committee for adjudication.

The GFA is currently awaiting the decision of the Disciplinary Committee on Phar Rangers’ charges hence the decision to put their match on hold.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS