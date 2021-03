1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association Referees Appointment has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 12 of the Division One League.

Below are the Match Officials for this weekend’s matches:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE ONE

DATE: Sunday, March14, 2021 MATCH: Young Apostles vs Yendi Gbewaa VENUE: Coronation park, Sunyani REFEREE: Niatre Suntuo Aziz ASSISTANTS: Ndeego Abraham & Ayamba Ernest Awinbire 4TH REFEREE: Eric Kornie MATCH COMMISSIONER: Albert Commey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Mark Sasu

DATE: Saturday, March 13, 2021 MATCH: Tamale City vs Steadfast FC VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale REFEREE: Foster Bastiours ASSISTANTS: Cletus Azor Azupero & Samuel Owusu 4TH REFEREE: Mohammed Zakaria MATCH COMMISSIONER: Dawdi Abdul Aziz VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sey Mubarik GFA CAMERAMAN: Afriyie Akuffo King

DATE: Saturday, March 13, 2021 MATCH: Nsoatreman vs Mighty Royals VENUE: Coronation Park, Sunyani REFEREE: Saeed Abdul Aziz Modaari ASSISTANTS: Abdul Rahman Abugbilla & Iddrisu Nuhu Is-Haq 4TH REFEREE: Ali Asante MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mustapha Mohammed VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Mark Sasu

DATE: Sunday, March 14, 2021 MATCH: Nkoranza vs Unity VENUE: Nkoranza Children’s park REFEREE: Eric Osafo Asamoah ASSISTANTS: Ibrahim Moro Adams & Gabriel Boateng 4TH REFEREE: Mohammed Nyabila MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakari A. Ganiyu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Frank Amankwah GFA CAMERAMAN: Michael Wortordzor

DATE: Sunday, March14, 2021 MATCH: Crocodiles vs Bofoakwa Tano VENUE: Paga Town park REFEREE: Samuel Banahene ASSISTANTS: Joshua Anane & Joseph Laryea 4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Baah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Alhassan Alidu Alhassan VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abagna Nelson GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur

DATE: Sunday, March14, 2021 MATCH: Wa Suntaa vs Berekum Arsenals VENUE: Wa Sports Stadium REFEREE: Joseph Kwaku Addae ASSISTANTS: Sulemana Mohammed & Asigbe Marley 4TH REFEREE: Issifu Mustapha MATCH COMMISSIONER: Edward A. Ayaana VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ismail Sanni GFA CAMERAMAN: Ekow Davies

DATE: Sunday, March14, 2021 MATCH: Kintampo vs Techiman City VENUE: Kintampo Rawlings park REFEREE: Abdul Karim Abdul-Ganiyu ASSISTANTS: Donmua Moro Ahmed & Alugmi Michael 4TH REFEREE: Samuel Yeboah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Samuel Amewonye VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Atta

DATE: Sunday, March14, 2021 MATCH: RTU vs BA United VENUE: Aliu Mahama Stadium REFEREE: Ernest Baafi ASSISTANTS: Kingsley Asare & Emmanuel Opoku 4TH REFEREE: Noah Joshua MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abubakar Kassim VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sey Mubarik GFA CAMERAMAN: Afriyie Akuffo King

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE TWO

DATE: Saturday, March13, 2021 MATCH: Wassaman vs Pacific Heroes VENUE: Nana Gyamfi park, Bekwai REFEREE: Richmond Antwi ASSISTANTS: James Osafo & Felix Apula 4TH REFEREE: Anankani Maurice MATCH COMMISSIONER: Ali Platoe VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalil Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: Elvis Mensah

DATE: Sunday, March14, 2021 MATCH: Skyy FC vs New Edubiase VENUE: St Martins park, Daboase REFEREE: Isaac Adjanor ASSISTANTS: Yakubu Abdul Rahman & Richard Nartey 4TH REFEREE: Godwin Kofi Kpodo MATCH COMMISSIONER: Richard Adu Gyamfi VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Alex Adu GFA CAMERAMAN: Elvis Mensah

DATE: Sunday, March 14, 2021 MATCH: Proud United vs Hasaacas VENUE: Sekondi Gyandu park REFEREE: Amadu Ibrahim ASSISTANTS: Mikaal IL-Fauzan & Bonomia Tordia Bashiru 4TH REFEREE: Wuttirirah Herbert Hamza MATCH COMMISSIONER: Abdul Karim Mustapha VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Felix Boansi GFA CAMERAMAN: Herbert Semakor

DATE: Sunday, March 14, 2021 MATCH: Samartex vs Nzema Kotoko VENUE: Samartex park, Samreboi REFEREE: Fernand Nda ASSISTANTS: Ernest Akatey & Nii Kporti Nartey 4TH REFEREE: Matthew Ayisu MATCH COMMISSIONER: Emmanuel Boakye VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Kwasi Abronomah GFA CAMERAMAN: James Attobrah

DATE: Sunday, March 14, 2021 MATCH: Asokwa Deportivo vs Star Madrid VENUE: Obuasi Len Clay Stadium REFEREE: James Ania Ayoko ASSISTANTS: Divine Gbolomor & P.P Osei 4TH REFEREE: Isaac Brobbey MATCH COMMISSIONER: Pius Kwarteng VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Benjamin Okyere GFA CAMERAMAN: Kwaku Kwaning

DATE: Sunday, March 14, 2021 MATCH: GoldStars vs Vipers VENUE: Bibiani Duns park REFEREE: Joyce Obenewaa Appiah ASSISTANTS: Michael Boateng & Nicholas Adado 4TH REFEREE: David Jabez Kpatakpla MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Joe Nimako VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Seth Adjei GFA CAMERAMAN: John Afful

DATE: Sunday, March 14, 2021 MATCH: Bekwai Youth FA vs Swedru All Blacks VENUE: Nana Gyamfi park, Bekwai REFEREE: Theresa Bremansu ASSISTANTS: Bless Klu & Yevoo Yao 4TH REFEREE: Prosper Acquah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Agyei VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalil Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: Isaac Nyarko

DATE: Sunday, March 14, 2021 MATCH: Unistar Academy vs Achiken VENUE: Swedru Stadium REFEREE: Emmanuel Asare Darko ASSISTANTS: Seth Abletor & Patrick Goha 4TH REFEREE: Peter Ansah Teye MATCH COMMISSIONER: Noah Asare VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Emmanuel Akroboto GFA CAMERAMAN: Mary Naquentera