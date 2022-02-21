3 hours ago

Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals beat Tema Youth 2-0 to end the first round of the Division One League on a high. Desmond Awuah scored the first goal for the home side inside 25 seconds and added the 2nd goal in the 9th minute with an effort that came off a Tema Youth defender before going into the back of the net.

The result took Kotoku Royals to the top of the Zone Three table with 30 points – one point ahead of Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals.

The leaders welcome Vision FC to the Oda Park on Sunday as the second round of the season gets underway. Kotoku Royals have been hovering around the first spot in the League log as they led the table for five straight weeks, lost it to Tema Youth for Susubiribi for six weeks before ending the first round at the first spot. They would fight for the three points against Vision FC to consolidate their place at the top of the table.

Liberty Professionals also ended the first half of the season on a positive note as they beat Susubiribi 1-0 at the Carl Reindorff Park with Daniel Antwi scoring from the spot in the 27th minute to give his side a perfect end to the first round. The Scientific Soccer lads will take on Inter Allies at the Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday.

The two former Premier League sides who suffered relegation last season are pushing for an early return to the elite League. Inter Allies are 12th in the table while Liberty Professionals occupy the 3rd spot with 29 points.

In Kpando – Heart of Lions who humbled Regional rivals Akatsi All Stars 3-0 in the Volta derby on Sunday, will host Uncle T United at the Kpando Park.

