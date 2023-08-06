2 hours ago

Newly promoted Division One League (DOL) side WA Power SC has lined up two friendly matches with premier League sides Nations FC and Bibiani Gold Stars as part of their preseason exercise for the 2023/24 competition.

The team's preseason begins on Monday, August 7, and will host the two friendlies against the Premier League opponents at a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

The highly anticipated preseason training session will serve as a crucial stepping stone in shaping the team's strategy and assessing player performance ahead of the upcoming season.

With these high-octane friendlies, the coaching staff aims to push the players to showcase their skills, improve cohesion within the team, and enhance their overall performance on the field.

Preseason training is seen as an opportune moment for new signings to blend in with the existing squad as well as for team members to improve their fitness levels and tactical awareness.

"We are beginning our preseason training tomorrow, Monday, and it will serve as the platform for the team to refine their playing style and improve their tactical approach," said the club CEO Musah Salifu.

"Fans can expect to witness an assertive and determined WA Power SC on the field when the season begins.

"The upcoming friendlies against Nations FC and Bibiani Gold Stars are not just about testing the team's prowess but also about engaging the local community, and we, therefore, encourage our fans to come out in full support to create an electric atmosphere during these matches when the dates for those games are finally out."

While The 2023/24 the BetPawa Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 15; the Access Bank Ghana Division One League will kick off from Wednesday, October 4 to Monday, October 9, 2023, across all Zones.

Facing Nations FC and the Bibiani Gold Stars will provide a challenging test for WA Power SC, allowing them to identify areas that require further attention and development before the official season kicks off.

And it will also help the two Premier League sides keep their teams to gauge their preparedness for the challenges that lie ahead in the 2023–24 league season.

WA Power SC gained promotion into the Division One league after a stellar performance last season in Division Two.

The team has since set an ambitious goal to build on their previous achievements and qualify to play in the Ghana Premier League.

The preseason training, combined with the friendlies, promises to be an exciting phase for WA Power SC as they gear up for the competitive season ahead. According to the CEO, they are eagerly looking forward to showcasing their progress, connecting with their fans, and making an impactful mark in the league.