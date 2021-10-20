26 minutes ago

Embattled Tema Youth will put their legal wranglings with the GFA to one side when they clash with Skyy FC in the finals of the maiden edition of the Division One League Super Cup tournament.

They defeated a spirited Samartex side at the Madina Astro Turf pitch which has been the venue of the tournament so far.

A brace from the ever refreshing Emmanuel Owusu was all the Tema based side needed to get into the finals of the competition as Tema Youth remain unbeaten so far.

They topped their group after finishing the competition with two wins and a draw.

Skyy FC who were in the same group as Tema Youth booked their place in the finals as they defeated Accra Lions to book their place in the finals.

The Final of the competition slated for the Madina Park will see the two sides battle for the coveted maiden Super cup trophy.