32 minutes ago

Accra Young Wise managed to secure a defeat of city rivals Accra Lions on Sunday in zone three of the division one league at the Max park, Teshie.

But Young Wise attacker Ibrahim Iddrisu was the hero for the game as they lost 1-2 at home against Accra Lions.

Both teams dominated proceedings with good chances in the first half but didnt produce a goal.

In the second half, Accra Lions scored early two goals before Wise grew into the game and started to find some parity and had a consolation through Osei Enerst Pumpuni.

Nonetheless, Young Wise did improve, with more goals on target and a firm defence ensuring Accra Lions victory was not a much more emphatic one.

More than anyone else, Ibrahim Iddrisu put in the kind of performance to inspire hope among the Wise ants.

The young attacker was superb in last third of the park, winning the ball and fouls with fantastic pace and skills, and, most importantly, remaining calm and composed against an elite opposition.

It was considered something of a coming of age performance from Ibrahim, who, incredibly, received the Man of the Match.