1 hour ago

Kintampo FC on Sunday pulled the breaks on Zone One leaders Berekum Arsenal to end their winning run after holding them to a goalless draw at Kintampo.

The latter, a former Premier League side, were flying high in the 2020/21 national Division One League, going five games without defeat.

Arsenal kept a won four and drew one in the first five games of the season and amassed 13 points in the process.

They also had striker Ansu Kofi Patrick scoring five goals in their first five fixtures. But that smooth run came crashing on Sunday in Kintampo as they were held 0-0 by their regional rivals.

Arsenals still lead the zone one table with 14 points, three ahead of second placed Wa Suntaa.

Steadfast FC of Tamale lie in third place with 10 points. Six other clubs, Nkoranza Warriors, Tano Bofoakwa, Mighty Royals, Young Apostles, Tamale City and RTU have all amassed 10 points in zone one.

Meanwhile, two former Premier League sides Techiman City and Tano Bofoakwa will battle for points on Monday at the Ohene Ameyaw park in Techiman.

Zone One results: