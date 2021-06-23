1 hour ago

Bofoakwa Tano FC moved to the top of the table in Zone One after coming from a goal down to beat Tamale City 3-1 at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Wednesday.

The win takes the club to the top of the table with 52 points –two ahead of Real Tamale United (50 points) who lost 2-1 to Berekum Arsenal on Tuesday.

Amin Amin opened the scoring for Tamale City eleven minutes into the game but Takyi Welbeck scored in the 25th minute to restore parity for the home side. Bofoakwa added the second goal in the 42nd minute through Dauda Saka who picked a ball on the edge of the box and smashed home to calm nerves of the home fans who sat on tenterhooks for the majority part the of the game at the Coronation Park.

Back from recess, the home side increased the tally after scoring in the 84th minute – this time Kwesi Sefa got his name of the score sheet after a calm finish to win the day for the former Premier League side.

Elsewhere in Tamale, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku grabbed a brace for Steadafast FC as they beat Nkoranza Warriors 5-1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. The Black Satellites star scored the first two goals before Sherif Mohammed and Alhassan Siisu got on the scorers sheet for Steadfast FC. Emmanuel Agyei scored late on to reduce the deficit for Nkoranza Warriors.

In another derby game, B.A United drew 0-0 with Young Apostles at the Coronation Park while Unity FC also shared the spoils with Techiman City (2-2).

