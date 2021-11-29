3 hours ago

Daniel Osarfo and Seth Kumah were on target as Akyem Susubiribi beat Krystal Palace 2-0 at the Akotex Park at Akosombo to continue their flying start to the season.

The Tafo based club began the season with a 3-0 win against Kwaebibrem and have now stretched the lead at the top of Zone Three as the only club with a 100% winning record.

Heart of Lions secured a priceless 3-1 win against Vision FC at the Kpando Park to return to winning ways having lost 2-0 to Uncle T United on Match Day One.

After an entertaining half hour mark, Samuel Agbenyegah opened the goal scoring account for Heart of Lions in the 32nd minute with a cool finish to set the tone for more.

Samuel Abban Junior and Kwesi Oppong added the 2nd and 3rd goals in the 62nd and 70th minute of the game. Offei Gideon Ofori who was the brightest spot in the Vision FC team got the consolation for the visitors.

Osah Bernadino Tetteh scored a first half penalty as Accra City Stars pip Tema Youth 1-0 at the Tema Mantse Sports complex at Tema New Town.

The Harbour Warriors were hoping to move top of the table following a 3-1 win against Golden Kicks on Math Day One. Accra City sat back and played a well-rehearsed pattern for the larger part of the game to frustrate the home side.

They kept possession and hit Tema Youth on the counter – with home side pilling the pressure for the equalizer. But their effort came to nought as Accra City Stars held on to win the game 1-0.