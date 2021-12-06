2 hours ago

Tamale City Football Club were big winners on Match Day three of the Division One League as they posted a 5-1 win against Brong Ahafo United at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Sunday.

Isaac Mensah scored first for Tamale City but his goal was short lived as Evans Appiah drew B.A United level with an absolutely beautiful strike. Isaac Mensah scored again to restore Tamale City’s lead for the second time in the game.

The skillful attacker added the third goal in the second half to register a hat-trick as he swiftly weaved his way through the defence of B.A United before planting home. With just a few minutes to end proceedings, Mohammed Yahaya for their second weekend running, got on target for Tamale City as he drilled in the 4th and 5th goals of the match to also register a brace.

Tano Bofoakwa scored two first half goals on Sunday to beat Unity FC 2-1 at the

Osae netted in the 29th minute before Ebenezer Arthur added the second goal in the 45th minute to end the half with a two goal lead.

Henry Owusu Antwi got his name on the score sheet with an 82nd minute goal but it wasn’t enough as Bofoakwa held on to win the game 2-1 at home.

Kwesi Sefa and Samuel Boateng scored for new boys Baffuor Soocer Academy as they beat Steadfast FC 2-1. Abdul Shakun scored late to reduce the deficit for the visitors who have had a very slow start to the season.

Zone One Results: